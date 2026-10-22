Incident in Mecca: New details emerge about the Bangladeshi couple

·102·World
Incident in Mecca: New details emerge about the Bangladeshi couple

An incident related to the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has attracted public attention. Following reports about the incident and discussions on social media, new details have emerged regarding two citizens of Bangladesh. According to media reports, their parents stated that these two individuals are not married.

This information has added a new dimension to the discussions surrounding the incident. Although initial reports referred to them as a married couple, statements made by their relatives indicate the need to clarify this information.

Furthermore, it is reported that a photo circulating on social media in connection with the incident does not belong to these two citizens either. This means that not all information spreading online about the incident can be accepted as confirmed fact.

MeccaMasjid al-HaramSaudi Arabia
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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