“Red” alert level in Mecca: Tawaf continues around the Kaaba amidst heavy downpour (video)

Persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and around the Masjid al-Haram have created a scene of a serious natural disaster. The Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has declared the highest — “red” alert level due to the high risk of flash floods and dangerous torrents in the area.

While rapid water currents have appeared on city streets, halting traffic, millions of Umrah pilgrims at the Kaaba continue their worship without interruption under the pouring rain.

Strong floods and dangerous currents in the city: Cars in the whirlpool of water

The critical situation on the streets is clearly visible in images circulating on social media:

Violent currents on the streets: In the relatively low-lying areas of Mecca, water levels rose instantly, creating powerful currents capable of sweeping away vehicles;

Serious traffic difficulties: Movement of both vehicles and pedestrians on the roads between hotels where pilgrims reside and the holy sites has become extremely difficult;

Children underwater and rescue: The Saudi Civil Defense service carried out emergency operations to rescue several people who had ended up near floodwaters, including young children who had been swept away by dangerous currents.

The scene at Masjid al-Haram: Tawaf in the rain

Despite the heavy rainfall, worship has not stopped at the main mosque of the Islamic world:

Worship around the Kaaba: Despite the heavy rain and thunderstorms, pilgrims continue to perform Tawaf around the Kaaba;

Non-stop cleaning efforts: Mosque staff and special equipment are continuously working to drain accumulated water from the marble floors to ensure pilgrims do not slip and to maintain safety;

Official appeal: Government agencies and civil defense representatives are urging residents and pilgrims to avoid valleys, low-lying areas where water collects, and to strictly follow official instructions.

Details of the emergency weather in Mecca