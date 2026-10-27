“Red” alert level in Mecca: Tawaf continues around the Kaaba amidst heavy downpour (video)

·112·World
“Red” alert level in Mecca: Tawaf continues around the Kaaba amidst heavy downpour (video)

Persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and around the Masjid al-Haram have created a scene of a serious natural disaster. The Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has declared the highest — “red” alert level due to the high risk of flash floods and dangerous torrents in the area.

While rapid water currents have appeared on city streets, halting traffic, millions of Umrah pilgrims at the Kaaba continue their worship without interruption under the pouring rain.

Strong floods and dangerous currents in the city: Cars in the whirlpool of water

The critical situation on the streets is clearly visible in images circulating on social media:

  • Violent currents on the streets: In the relatively low-lying areas of Mecca, water levels rose instantly, creating powerful currents capable of sweeping away vehicles;

  • Serious traffic difficulties: Movement of both vehicles and pedestrians on the roads between hotels where pilgrims reside and the holy sites has become extremely difficult;

  • Children underwater and rescue: The Saudi Civil Defense service carried out emergency operations to rescue several people who had ended up near floodwaters, including young children who had been swept away by dangerous currents.

The scene at Masjid al-Haram: Tawaf in the rain

Despite the heavy rainfall, worship has not stopped at the main mosque of the Islamic world:

  • Worship around the Kaaba: Despite the heavy rain and thunderstorms, pilgrims continue to perform Tawaf around the Kaaba;

  • Non-stop cleaning efforts: Mosque staff and special equipment are continuously working to drain accumulated water from the marble floors to ensure pilgrims do not slip and to maintain safety;

  • Official appeal: Government agencies and civil defense representatives are urging residents and pilgrims to avoid valleys, low-lying areas where water collects, and to strictly follow official instructions.

Details of the emergency weather in Mecca

Indicator

Status and details

Area

Mecca city and surroundings of Masjid al-Haram (Saudi Arabia)

Risk level

“Red” (highest risk category — NCM)

Main threats

Flash floods, street flooding, traffic paralysis

Rescue measures

Civil Defense rescued citizens and children trapped in the currents

Status of the shrine

Water cleaning work continues non-stop at Masjid al-Haram, Tawaf has not stopped

Recommendations

Stay away from open water bodies and low-lying areas, follow official reports

MeccaSaudi ArabiaMasjid al-Haramnatural disaster
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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