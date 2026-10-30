Saudi Arabia shoots down Houthi drone near Mecca

·1·World
Saudi Arabia shoots down Houthi drone near Mecca

On October 30, a drone, allegedly launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, was intercepted in Saudi Arabian territory near the city of Mecca. The Saudi-led coalition announced that its air defense forces had detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki stated that the drone was intercepted in the vicinity of Mecca. However, he did not provide information regarding the specific target of the device.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied that an attack had been carried out against Mecca or Saudi territory. He emphasized that the group's military operations are directed at Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and military bases.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has previously reported intercepting missiles and drones directed toward Mecca and Medina. The Houthis have repeatedly denied accusations that they have targeted the holy cities.

Additionally, on October 29, a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz using explosive devices. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), individuals in a small boat attached two explosive devices to the tanker above the waterline. The subsequent explosions caused a fire in the ship's engine room, and the tanker temporarily lost propulsion.

The fire was later extinguished, and the tanker continued its journey. No crew members were injured, and there was no damage to the marine environment. It is not yet known who is behind the attack.

Saudi ArabiaHouthisMeccaStrait of Hormuz
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Charos
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