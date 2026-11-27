The Royal Clock Tower, located within the famous Abraj Al-Bait complex in Saudi Arabia's city of Mecca, has been entered into the Guinness World Records in two categories simultaneously. The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites officially announced these historic achievements, which were recorded on January 5, 2026, on November 17.

New world records set

Due to the tower's unique architectural solutions, two new indicators were recognized as the highest in the world:

Highest museum in a building: Located at a height of 426.875 meters , it occupies four floors at the top of the skyscraper.

Highest open observation deck in the world: Built at a height of 560.875 meters, this deck offers a unique view of the holy Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

Key technical specifications of the Royal Clock Tower

Indicators Official data Complex name Abraj Al-Bait (Royal Clock Tower) Total height of the tower 601 meters Clock face diameter 43 meters Date of record registration January 5, 2026 (official announcement — November 17)

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