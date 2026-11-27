The Royal Clock Tower in Mecca sets two Guinness World Records at once
The Royal Clock Tower, located within the famous Abraj Al-Bait complex in Saudi Arabia's city of Mecca, has been entered into the Guinness World Records in two categories simultaneously. The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites officially announced these historic achievements, which were recorded on January 5, 2026, on November 17.
New world records set
Due to the tower's unique architectural solutions, two new indicators were recognized as the highest in the world:
Highest museum in a building: Located at a height of 426.875 meters, it occupies four floors at the top of the skyscraper.
Highest open observation deck in the world: Built at a height of 560.875 meters, this deck offers a unique view of the holy Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.
Key technical specifications of the Royal Clock Tower
Indicators
Official data
Complex name
Abraj Al-Bait (Royal Clock Tower)
Total height of the tower
601 meters
Clock face diameter
43 meters
Date of record registration
January 5, 2026 (official announcement — November 17)
In your opinion, how will the new records of this architectural marvel in Mecca contribute to further increasing the flow of pilgrims and tourists?
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