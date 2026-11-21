A video showing a baby being lifted high amidst a crowded throng during the Tawaf of the Kaaba is sparking widespread discussion on social media.

The video depicts a person lifting a baby high among those performing Tawaf, while onlookers are seen raising their hands in prayer upon witnessing the scene. Some people at the location were moved by the sight.

However, the reactions of social media users were mixed. While many perceived it as a touching scene, others emphasized that lifting an infant in such a manner in a crowded place is dangerous.

Some users expressed concern that the child could be dropped or crushed in the dense crowd. In their view, ensuring a child's safety is more important than any noble intention.