France has called on Germany to strictly define the procedures for using long-range missiles produced and purchased on its territory during military conflicts or tensions. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing its sources.

France's nuclear doctrine and concerns

According to the publication, Paris intends to demand that Germany align its rules for the use of such weapons with France's nuclear doctrine. French officials believe that strikes on targets within Russian territory using conventional weapons could lead to a retaliatory nuclear strike by Russia.

"If the Russians misinterpret the signal, it is possible to get close to a nuclear threshold without even realizing it," one French official noted.

Furthermore, it is reported that Paris is deeply concerned about Berlin's significant expansion of its arsenal of long-range weapons. Germany is currently actively purchasing and developing numerous ground-based missiles with ranges from 500 kilometers to over 2,000 kilometers, capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Military-political processes and indicators Details and information Main requesting party France (Paris) Country addressed Germany (Berlin) Main cause for concern Long-range missile strikes on Russian targets and nuclear risk Missile range Ground-based missiles with a range of 500 km to over 2,000 km Information source Financial Times

"Ensuring international security and any miscalculation in the use of missiles could lead to global-scale catastrophes."

Moscow's reaction and official statements

It should be recalled that the Russian side, for its part, has repeatedly and firmly stated that it has never had any intention of attacking NATO countries. However, Moscow consistently declares that any dangerous actions posing a potential threat to the interests and security of the Russian Federation will not be ignored and that appropriate measures will be taken.

In your opinion, how will the expansion of long-range missiles by European countries and the disagreements regarding this affect global security? Leave your thoughts in the comments!