Anomalous heat wave in Europe leads to dire consequences

·56·World
Anomalous heat wave in Europe leads to dire consequences

A severe heat wave that swept across the European continent at the end of June caused more than 10,000 excess deaths. This was reported by the dpa news agency, citing data from the European Mortality Monitoring (EuroMOMO) program, which operates with the support of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zamin.uz presents the alarming figures caused by the climate anomaly and statistics on the countries most affected.

The main target of the heat is the population over 65

According to research results, the vast majority of heat-related deaths occur among the elderly. According to estimates, more than 9,000 of the victims were people over 65 years old.

Experts note that extremely high temperatures have the following negative effects on the human body:

  • It does not only cause direct heatstroke;

  • But it also severely exacerbates cardiovascular, respiratory, and other chronic diseases.

Therefore, the elderly are considered the main risk group most susceptible to the effects of hot weather.

Excess deaths by country and city

EuroMOMO experts analyzed national statistical data from 27 countries across Europe. In the last week of June, the highest levels of excess deaths were mainly observed in France and Belgium. Other separate studies revealed the following specific figures:

Region / Country / City

Number of victims

Important details and research source

Germany

~5,100 people

Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data. Of these, 4,310 occurred during the hottest week from June 22–28. More than 80 percent of the deceased were over 75 years old.

Great Britain (England and Wales)

~2,700 people

Calculated by scientists from Imperial College, the Met Office, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

12 major European cities

~2,300 people

Analysis by the above scientific team. The highest number of deaths was recorded in the Italian city of Milan, the French capital Paris and the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Demographic aspect and the scientists' alarming conclusion

Studies have found that heat-related deaths were more common among women than men. However, scientists explain this not by the characteristics of the female body, but by the fact that the total number of women in older age groups (among the elderly) is naturally higher than that of men.

Experts warn: Due to climate change, extreme heat waves are recurring more frequently in Europe. For this reason, preventive measures to protect the population, especially the elderly, must be urgently strengthened.

ФранцияБельгияГерманияБутунжаҳон соғлиқни сақлаш ташкилотиРоберт Кох институти
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

India declares one-day national mourningIndia declares one-day national mourningToday, 11:09Horrific fire at a popular pub in Bangkok: At least 27 deadHorrific fire at a popular pub in Bangkok: At least 27 deadToday, 11:02On the Brink of a New War in the Strait of Hormuz: US Launches Airstrikes on IranOn the Brink of a New War in the Strait of Hormuz: US Launches Airstrikes on IranToday, 10:51Father on the train, little girl left alone on the platformFather on the train, little girl left alone on the platformToday, 10:11Khamenei warns US and Israel with a new statementKhamenei warns US and Israel with a new statementToday, 08:55Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?Today, 08:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time