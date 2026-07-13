Anomalous heat wave in Europe leads to dire consequences

A severe heat wave that swept across the European continent at the end of June caused more than 10,000 excess deaths. This was reported by the dpa news agency, citing data from the European Mortality Monitoring (EuroMOMO) program, which operates with the support of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Zamin.uz presents the alarming figures caused by the climate anomaly and statistics on the countries most affected.

The main target of the heat is the population over 65

According to research results, the vast majority of heat-related deaths occur among the elderly. According to estimates, more than 9,000 of the victims were people over 65 years old.

Experts note that extremely high temperatures have the following negative effects on the human body:

It does not only cause direct heatstroke;

But it also severely exacerbates cardiovascular, respiratory, and other chronic diseases.

Therefore, the elderly are considered the main risk group most susceptible to the effects of hot weather.

Excess deaths by country and city

EuroMOMO experts analyzed national statistical data from 27 countries across Europe. In the last week of June, the highest levels of excess deaths were mainly observed in France and Belgium. Other separate studies revealed the following specific figures:

Region / Country / City Number of victims Important details and research source Germany ~5,100 people Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data. Of these, 4,310 occurred during the hottest week from June 22–28. More than 80 percent of the deceased were over 75 years old. Great Britain (England and Wales) ~2,700 people Calculated by scientists from Imperial College, the Met Office, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. 12 major European cities ~2,300 people Analysis by the above scientific team. The highest number of deaths was recorded in the Italian city of Milan, the French capital Paris and the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Demographic aspect and the scientists' alarming conclusion

Studies have found that heat-related deaths were more common among women than men. However, scientists explain this not by the characteristics of the female body, but by the fact that the total number of women in older age groups (among the elderly) is naturally higher than that of men.