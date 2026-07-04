France suffer major blow: to face Paraguay without Tchouaméni

The France national team has suffered a major blow ahead of the World Cup Round of 16. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will be unavailable for the crucial match against Paraguay due to injury.

Tchouaméni picked up an injury in training

According to RMC Sport, the 26-year-old sustained a thigh injury during a training session.

As a result, Tchouaméni will miss the playoff clash against Paraguay. It remains unclear when he will return to the squad.

Manu Koné could replace him

The France coaching staff is considering starting Manu Koné in the starting lineup as Tchouaméni's replacement.

Tchouaméni has made three appearances for France at the current World Cup so far.

France thrash Sweden

Didier Deschamps' side comfortably defeated Sweden 3:0 in the Round of 32.

With this victory, France advanced to the Round of 16, but lost one of their key midfielders ahead of the next match.

Paraguay shock Germany with stunning upset

The Paraguay national team pulled off a major sensation in the first round of the playoffs.

The South Americans could not be separated from Germany in regular and extra time. They then defeated the 'Nationalelf' in a penalty shootout to advance to the next round.

France will now face Paraguay, who have already caused a sensation, without Tchouaméni.