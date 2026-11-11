Brazilian football on the brink of major losses following online betting ban

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially assessed the financial damage that the ban on online betting in the country will cause to the local football system. During public hearings at the Federal Supreme Court, it was announced that due to the new restrictions, the losses for Brazilian football in 2027 alone will amount to approximately 420 million reais (nearly 80 million dollars). Moreover, this financial loss is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Multi-million dollar contracts between bookmakers and clubs

According to data provided by the Confederation, bookmaking companies are currently the primary (title) sponsors for 27 out of the 40 clubs in the top two divisions of the Brazilian championship. The total value of these sponsorship contracts is approximately 1 billion reais, which accounts for a full 35 percent of all sponsorship revenue for these teams.

The CBF believes that the departure of bookmakers from the market will lead to a sharp decline in the value of sponsorship agreements. As a result, in order to cover the emerging financial holes and losses, clubs will be forced to sell their players more actively, which in turn will have a serious impact on the transfer market.