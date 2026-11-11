Brazilian football on the brink of major losses following online betting ban

2 min read45
Brazilian football on the brink of major losses following online betting ban

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially assessed the financial damage that the ban on online betting in the country will cause to the local football system. During public hearings at the Federal Supreme Court, it was announced that due to the new restrictions, the losses for Brazilian football in 2027 alone will amount to approximately 420 million reais (nearly 80 million dollars). Moreover, this financial loss is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Multi-million dollar contracts between bookmakers and clubs

According to data provided by the Confederation, bookmaking companies are currently the primary (title) sponsors for 27 out of the 40 clubs in the top two divisions of the Brazilian championship. The total value of these sponsorship contracts is approximately 1 billion reais, which accounts for a full 35 percent of all sponsorship revenue for these teams.

The CBF believes that the departure of bookmakers from the market will lead to a sharp decline in the value of sponsorship agreements. As a result, in order to cover the emerging financial holes and losses, clubs will be forced to sell their players more actively, which in turn will have a serious impact on the transfer market.

Financial and organizational indicators

Details and data

Estimated loss in 2027

Approximately 420 million reais (nearly 80 million dollars)

Number of sponsored clubs

Title sponsor for 27 out of 40 clubs

Total value of contracts

Approximately 1 billion reais

Sponsorship share

35 percent of all club sponsorship revenue

Situation in Serie A (previously)

Title sponsor for 14 out of 20 clubs

"A snowball effect will occur for all of Brazilian football. The entire ecosystem will lose its value. We call on the government to find a balanced solution that protects public health while taking into account the economic interests of football," the Confederation said in an official statement.

Adoption of the law and suspension of bookmaking activities

As a reminder, on September 25 of this year, Brazilian President Lula da Silva signed a document completely banning bookmaking activities and gambling advertisements. Following this, starting from October 6, the websites and mobile applications of all legal operators were forced to cease operations. Before the restrictions were introduced, bookmakers were acting as the primary sponsors for 14 of the 20 clubs in the Brazilian Serie A.

Do you think such strict bans introduced by the government for the sake of public health will drastically reduce the economic stability of Brazilian football? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport