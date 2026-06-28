WC-2026: All Round of 32 matchups revealed — the playoffs begin

·53·Sport
WC-2026: All Round of 32 matchups revealed — the playoffs begin

The group stage matches of the FIFA World Cup have officially concluded. Now, the most exciting and unforgiving part of the tournament — the knockout stage — begins. All national teams that advanced to the Round of 32 now know their first opponents.

All Round of 32 matchups:

This year's playoff pairings look very intriguing. Which clash are you most excited about?

  • Germany — Paraguay

  • France — Sweden

  • South Africa — Canada

  • Netherlands — Morocco

  • Portugal — Croatia (One of the centerpieces!)

  • Spain — Austria

  • USA — Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Belgium — Senegal

  • Brazil — Japan

  • Ivory Coast — Norway

  • Mexico — Ecuador

  • England — DR Congo

  • Argentina — Cape Verde

  • Australia — Egypt

  • Switzerland — Algeria

  • Colombia — Ghana

WC-2026: All Round of 32 matchups revealed — the playoffs begin

Kick-off: The playoffs start tonight!

It is worth noting that the do-or-die battles of WC-2026 won't keep us waiting long. The playoff matches on the night of June 28 to June 29 will begin.

In the opening match of this stage of the tournament, Canada and South Africa national teams will face off. For fans in the Eastern Hemisphere, the match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time.

Which teams do you think will reach the Round of 16? Leave your predictions in the comments and share this article with your football-loving friends! Don't miss the hottest clashes of the Mundial.

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