The Russian leadership's interest in longevity and expanding human potential has once again become a focus of global media. According to Bloomberg, Mikhail Kovalchuk, one of Vladimir Putin's close allies and an informal scientific advisor, as well as the head of the Kurchatov Institute, is conducting massive research on the aging process using primates.

Major study involving over 7,000 monkeys

According to reports, a total of about 7,000 monkeys are being used in this scientific project. Scientists are primarily focusing on elderly primates aged between 20 and 30 years old.

The main goal of the research is to find ways to significantly extend a healthy human lifespan. To achieve this, experts are conducting in-depth studies of the animals' brains and blood vessels, various biochemical markers, and other age-related physiological changes.

Key parameters of the scientific project Details and data Main initiator/leader Mikhail Kovalchuk (Head of the Kurchatov Institute) Research subject Over 7,000 primates (elderly monkeys of a specific age) Areas of study Brain, blood vessel condition, and biochemical changes Information source Bloomberg

"The Kremlin's interest in longevity and overcoming biological limits is not new, and it is attracting significant attention on a global scale."

Political circles and family involvement

It is reported that the Kremlin leadership's focus on longevity and maintaining a healthy life is increasing. In particular, some statements and discussions on this topic during high-level meetings have previously drawn public attention. Furthermore, there is family involvement in these scientific research efforts, with reports suggesting that the president's eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, is also linked to the research processes related to longevity.

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