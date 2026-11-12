Islam Makhachev granted global status: He shared details of the Sambo World Championship

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Islam Makhachev granted global status: He shared details of the Sambo World Championship

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has been officially granted the status of “Global Sambo Ambassador” by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS). According to a report by the press service of the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Martial Arts School, the athlete received this prestigious title during his recent visit to Uzbekistan.

Jubilee Championship in Tashkent and international recognition

Islam Makhachev visited Tashkent from November 5–8 of this year to attend the 50th Jubilee World Sambo Championship as an honorary guest and ambassador of the sport. Before the start of the competition, Vasily Shestakov, President of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), solemnly presented official documents confirming the status of global sambo ambassador to Islam Makhachev and MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko during a press conference.

“Regarding my last trip – it was to Uzbekistan. The fiftieth, jubilee World Sambo Championship took place there. I think the competition was organized at a very high level. A total of 101 countries participated. Now I will be more actively involved in all matters related to sambo because I have officially become a global sambo ambassador. In Uzbekistan, I was also finally awarded the title of 'Honored Master of Sports in Sambo',” said Islam Makhachev.

Parameters of the Jubilee World Sambo Championship

Details and information

Dates held

November 5–8, 2026

Venue of the competition

“Yangi O‘zbekiston” complex in Tashkent

Number of participating countries

Athletes from 101 countries

Titles awarded

“Global Sambo Ambassador” and “Honored Master of Sports in Sambo” by FIAS

Honorary guests of the event

Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko

“This major competition organized in Tashkent became not only a celebration of sports but also a great historical event for the international sports community.”

Celebrations and opening ceremony at the “Yangi O‘zbekiston” complex

The championship was held at a high level at the beautiful “Yangi O‘zbekiston” complex in our capital. The best athletes from 101 countries around the world competed against each other. During the event, Islam Makhachev, together with legendary fighter Fedor Emelianenko, spoke at the opening ceremony of the competition, shared his experience with young athletes, and provided interesting information about his career to the media.

In your opinion, how much of a boost will the acquisition of such international ambassador status by global stars like Islam Makhachev give to the popularity of sambo among the youth? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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