Pep Guardiola may take charge of the US national team: Major changes expected

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may continue his career at the national team level. The prestigious publication The Athletic reported that his candidacy is being seriously discussed for the head coach position of the US national team.

Transfer chain and plans of the US federation

According to the source, Pep Guardiola's move to the US national team could depend on certain coaching changes. In particular, this is expected to happen if Mauricio Pochettino takes over Manchester United in place of Michael Carrick.

It is worth noting that prior to this information, the renowned Spanish specialist had rejected an offer to manage the Italian national team and preferred to take a break from coaching for a certain period.

Pep Guardiola's trophies at Manchester City Number of achievements and records English Premier League Six-time winner FA Cup Three-time winner EFL Cup Five-time winner FA Community Shield Three-time winner International trophies UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup (one each)

"Throughout his career, Guardiola has become one of the world's top coaches, achieving unparalleled success not only with Manchester City but also with Barcelona and Bayern Munich."

The coach's rich legacy and a new challenge

Pep Guardiola has won every prestigious trophy available at the club level. In addition to dominating English pitches with Manchester City, he has also recorded impressive results in European tournaments. If this plan by the US Soccer Federation comes to fruition, it will be the first time in Guardiola's career that he will have the experience of working with a national team.

Do you think Pep Guardiola's move to manage the US national team after club football could be a new and successful step in his coaching career? Leave your opinion in the comments!