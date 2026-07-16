Heard but not seen: new monkey species discovered

·23·World
Heard but not seen: new monkey species discovered

In the dense tropical forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, scientists have identified a new species of monkey previously unknown to science. Expertsnote that this is the fifth new monkey species officially classified in Africa in the last 75 years.

The rare animal lives among the tall trees of Lomami National Park. Although local conservationists first spotted it in 2008, they only managed to capture a single blurry photograph at the time.

Ten years later, after the monkey was sighted again, an international research team consisting of scientists from the Congo, the USA, and Germany began searching for it. Audio recordings, photographs, and genetic analysis confirmed it was an entirely new species.

Junior Amboko, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University who led the study, says that the local population has long known about this monkey, calling it "Likveli." However, because it is a very cautious animal, it is almost never seen.

Scientists interviewed residents of 52 villages. Only residents of eight villages reported having seen this monkey before.

The new species Colobus congoensis has been named. It belongs to the colobus family, lives primarily in trees, and feeds on plants. Experts emphasize that these monkeys play an important role in maintaining ecosystem balance by dispersing seeds in the forests.

Researchers note that the animal's most interesting feature is its voice. The monkey makes a unique, loud "roaring" sound, but because it hides in the highest parts of the trees, it is very difficult to see.

"You hear their voice often, but you almost never see them," says study leader Junior Amboko.

Scientists stated that this species is very rare, has a limited habitat, and is hunted for its meat in some areas. Therefore, plans are underway to officially protect the Colobus congoensis species and begin deeper studies of its population and lifestyle.

ScienceBiologyAfricaCongoPrimates
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