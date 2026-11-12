Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Turkey

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Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Turkey

On November 11, 2026, an official meeting took place in Antalya between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The dialogue was organized on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) and focused on issues of further expanding and strengthening bilateral strategic partnership.

Key areas of dialogue and strategic agreements

According to information provided by the Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan, the parties agreed to accelerate cooperation in a number of priority sectors during the meeting:

  • Trade and economic projects: Unconditional implementation of agreements reached during the high-level visit in 2025, significantly increasing the volume of mutual trade, and accelerating investment projects in key sectors such as metallurgy, energy, and geology.

  • Ecology and water resources: Rational and efficient use of water resources in the context of climate change, and the implementation of joint initiatives for environmental protection. Plans were also set to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a joint business forum at a high level in early 2027.

  • Dialogue on the international stage: During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on pressing issues of regional and global importance and agreed to continue mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

Areas of cooperation

Key plans and tasks

Trade and economy

Increasing trade turnover and accelerating joint projects

Priority sectors

Metallurgy, energy, and geology

Ecology and water

Rational use of water resources and environmental protection

Organizational events

Intergovernmental Commission meeting and business forum in early 2027

"The consistent continuation of high-level dialogues between the two countries will serve to elevate practical partnership in various fields to a new level."

In your opinion, how will the further expansion of economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Finland affect our country's potential in the fields of green energy and geology? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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