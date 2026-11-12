World Boxing new ranking: Uzbek boxers lead on the international stage

The international organization World Boxing has released its updated official rankings for boxers for the month of November. According to the list, skilled Uzbek athletes competing in various weight categories worldwide have secured high positions and further solidified their standing. Notably, four of our representatives in the men's division currently hold the first place in their respective weight classes.

Leaders and top-three finishers among men

In the updated men's rankings, representatives of the Uzbek boxing school are leading in several weight categories. Specifically, Abdumalik Khalokov (60 kg), Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (65 kg), Javohir Ummataliyev (80 kg), and Akmaljon Isroilov (85 kg) have captured the top spot globally in their respective weight divisions.

Weight category Uzbek boxers in leading and top positions 50 kg Asilbek Jalilov (13th place), Shodiyorjon Melikuziev (20th place) 55 kg Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov (15th place), Samandar Olimov (19th place), Shahzod Muzaffarov (22nd place) 60 kg Abdumalik Khalokov (1st place), Dilshod Abdumurodov (34th place), Madiyar Daniyarov (40th place) 65 kg Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (1st place), Abdulloh Madaminov (7th place), Adhamjon Muhiddinov (31st place) 70 kg Shavkatjon Boltayev (9th place), Muhammadazizbek Ismoilov (34th place) 75 kg Fazliddin Erkinboev (3rd place), Javohir Abdurahimov (7th place) 80 kg Javohir Ummataliyev (1st place), Fazliddin Erkinboev (2nd place), Turabek Habibullaev (23rd place) 85 kg Akmaljon Isroilov (1st place), Jasurbek Yuldoshev (5th place) 90 kg Turabek Habibullaev (1st place), Halimjon Mamasoliev (6th place), Nusratbek Tokhirov (21st place) 90+ kg Jahongir Zokirov (2nd place), Arman Makhanov (22nd place), Halimjon Mamasoliev (22nd place)

"The fact that Uzbek boxers consistently occupy high positions in international rankings is clear proof of the high level of attention paid to sports in our country and the potential of our school."

Our women are also in top positions

The results of the women's rankings are also encouraging. Several of our representatives have secured spots in the top ten:

48 kg: Sabina Bobokulova — 6th place, Farzona Fozilova — 11th place

51 kg: Feruza Kazakova — 7th place, Gulsevar Ganiyeva — 22nd place

65 kg: Navbahor Hamidova — 3rd place , Feruza Abdualimova — 23rd place

70 kg / 75 kg: Aziza Zokirova — 7th place (in both weight classes)

80 kg: Ruxshona Parpieva — 7th place

80+ kg: Oltinoy Sotimbaeva — 6th place

The World Cup final in Tashkent is ahead

As a reminder, the final stage of the World Boxing 2026 World Cup will be held at a high level in our capital, Tashkent, from November 26 to December 4. Given the updated rankings and the high positions of our athletes, it is expected that our national team's chances will be further boosted ahead of this prestigious competition.

Do you think our boxers will be able to maintain their overall lead in the upcoming World Cup final in Tashkent? Leave your thoughts in the comments!