US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow to hold direct negotiations. Their primary goal is to persuade the Russian leadership to expand the peace process format and include European Union representatives at the negotiating table.

Consultations in Abu Dhabi and details of the meeting in Moscow

This initiative by the US emissaries is based on the outcomes of two-day consultations held in Abu Dhabi. At that time, European diplomats were not admitted to the main negotiation hall and were limited to separate discussions with the US and Ukrainian delegations. Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov had confirmed that the US negotiators were "bringing something" from Abu Dhabi to the Russian capital. Because of this, the time for the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports meeting, originally scheduled for the first half of November 12, was even changed at the Kremlin.

It is noted that this is the tenth time Steve Witkoff has visited Russia, and the third time for Jared Kushner. At Vnukovo Airport, the US delegation was personally greeted by Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Negotiations and delegation parameters Key details and indicators US delegation representatives Steve Witkoff (Special Envoy) and Jared Kushner (Trump's son-in-law) Goal of the meeting in Moscow Attempting to include European Union representatives in the negotiation format Previous stage Two-day closed-door consultations in Abu Dhabi Person who greeted them Kirill Dmitriev (Russian Presidential Special Envoy)

"Washington's attempt to force European allies into the negotiation process is facing Moscow's firm and consistent position."

Moscow's reaction and the situation in Europe

As the Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized, there is no prospect for resuming dialogue with Brussels at the current stage. The reason cited is that European Union countries have not put forward a single constructive peace initiative and continue to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons. Even Jared Kushner himself has expressed skepticism about the European Union's ability to agree on a single candidate to negotiate with Russia. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attempting to persuade leaders of the European Political Community in Dublin to develop a common line.

This visit serves as an important test of whether the White House is prepared to reach a direct agreement with Moscow while taking Russian demands into account.

In your opinion, how will the inclusion of European Union representatives in direct negotiations between the US and Russia affect the overall peace process? Leave your thoughts in the comments!