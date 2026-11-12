Spanish couple sets record by running 101 kilometers handcuffed together

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Spanish couple sets record by running 101 kilometers handcuffed together

A Spanish couple has earned a place in the Guinness World Records through an unusual challenge. They managed to run a distance of 101 kilometers while handcuffed to each other.

To set this record, the couple chose a challenging route through mountainous terrain belonging to the Spanish Army.

According to reports, Jessica Muñoz Paredes is a police officer, and her husband, Pelayo Álvarez Revuelta, serves in the Spanish Civil Guard. Because they pay special attention to physical fitness in their professional lives, this challenge was somewhat familiar to them.

However, running while handcuffed was not easy. The participants had to synchronize every step, coordinate their pace, and constantly monitor their partner's condition. This required not only physical endurance but also mutual trust and teamwork.

Many other runners who started the race with them were unable to complete the designated distance. Jessica and Pelayo, however, successfully finished the challenge and set a record result.

The couple stated that through this initiative, they aimed to draw attention to the work of law enforcement officers and demonstrate the importance of teamwork and mutual trust. They also wanted to set an example for their children regarding determination, patience, and not being afraid of difficulties.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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