Surprise from a football star for a 13-year-old boy who lost his legs in the war!

The fate of 13-year-old Zahir, who lost both his legs in a drone strike during the armed conflict in Sudan, has touched many hearts. As a result of a fundraising campaign launched to help him rebuild his life, the necessary funds were raised, and the boy was able to receive treatment in Cairo.

Currently, Zahir is learning to walk again with the help of prosthetic legs. Despite the severe trials he has endured, he has not lost hope for life and is striving to take new steps.

A BBC reporter met with Zahir again. This time, a joyful and unexpected surprise awaited the boy. His favorite football player, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, reached out to Zahir with a special invitation.

This gesture from the footballer is expected to bring hope and joy to the young boy's heart. Zahir's story once again demonstrates how important human kindness, solidarity, and support are in difficult situations.