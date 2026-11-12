Surprise from a football star for a 13-year-old boy who lost his legs in the war!

1 min read47
Surprise from a football star for a 13-year-old boy who lost his legs in the war!

The fate of 13-year-old Zahir, who lost both his legs in a drone strike during the armed conflict in Sudan, has touched many hearts. As a result of a fundraising campaign launched to help him rebuild his life, the necessary funds were raised, and the boy was able to receive treatment in Cairo.

Currently, Zahir is learning to walk again with the help of prosthetic legs. Despite the severe trials he has endured, he has not lost hope for life and is striving to take new steps.

A BBC reporter met with Zahir again. This time, a joyful and unexpected surprise awaited the boy. His favorite football player, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, reached out to Zahir with a special invitation.

This gesture from the footballer is expected to bring hope and joy to the young boy's heart. Zahir's story once again demonstrates how important human kindness, solidarity, and support are in difficult situations.

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World