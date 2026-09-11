World's narrowest car enters the Guinness World Records

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World's narrowest car enters the Guinness World Records

The new Guinness Book of World Records has been published. Its latest edition includes dozens of extraordinary global achievements and notable records registered across the planet. Among them is the narrowest Fiat car, according to UPI.

The annual edition of the popular collection features many unique achievements, interesting results, and astonishing records. One of the most notable participants in the book is an Italian mechanic who redesigned a classic Fiat car by narrowing its width to just 50 centimeters.

The creator of the design managed to turn an ordinary car into a completely unusual vehicle, building the world's narrowest drivable car. Thus, his technical solution secured a spot on the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records.

In addition to the unusual vehicle, the pages of the new record book present hundreds of other unbelievable facts and human capabilities that amaze people. The editors included sports results and various technological experiments in the publication, as well as rare natural phenomena.

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The authors note that the annual updating of the registry helps track and record the development of human imagination, creativity, and engineering thought.

Traditionally, the release of the book is accompanied by an official presentation ceremony for the publication's main heroes. Participants who spent years preparing to set a record were awarded nominal certificates confirming their world record holder status.

The new edition has already gone on international sale and is available to readers in various parts of the world.

Гиннес рекордлар китобиFiat автомобилИтальян механиктехнологик экспериментлар
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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