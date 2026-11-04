A giant book that requires 10 people to turn its pages is on display in the USA (video)

The world's largest pop-up book, "Luceros y Penumbras" ("Starlight and Shadows"), is being showcased in Los Angeles, USA. It requires the help of 10 people to turn its pages, and special engineering solutions were used to install the work in the exhibition hall. This was reported by Guinness World Records.

The book was created to mark the 100th anniversary of the Los Angeles Public Library. It is housed in the rotunda—the circular hall—of the Richard J. Riordan Central Library.

Created by Los Angeles-based artist and graphic designer Daniel Gonzalez, the work measures 4.7 meters in height and 6.1 meters in width when closed. When fully opened, it forms a composition approximately 9.45 meters wide. Some of the three-dimensional paper figures within it rise up to 3.35 meters.

Due to the book's massive size, it was impossible to bring it through the library doors in one piece. Therefore, the work was prepared in separate sections, transported to the building's second floor, and reassembled in the rotunda.

"Luceros y Penumbras" consists of two large-scale pop-up compositions. One depicts the library building as if it is rising from the night sky. The second composition features a giant "Tree of Wisdom" decorated with various animals and symbols. These images represent the ideas of knowledge, memory, culture, and discovery.

Officially unveiled on July 2, 2026, the work was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest pop-up book.

This giant book is on display as part of an exhibition organized for the Los Angeles Central Library's anniversary events. Visitors can view it for free until January 17, 2027.