3-month-old baby looks at his mother for the first time with glasses (video)

·78·World
3-month-old baby looks at his mother for the first time with glasses (video)

A video of three-month-old Metehan, who was reportedly born with congenital vision problems, has captured the attention of many on social media. When the baby wore glasses with 23-diopter lenses for the first time, he gazed at his mother with affection. His sincere look melted the hearts of many users.

The video captures the baby's reaction after putting on the glasses and the moments he spends looking at his mother. This video went viral on social media on November 7 and was viewed more than 2 million times in a short period.

There is currently no independent official information regarding the baby's vision problem, the exact diopter of the glasses, or where exactly the video was filmed. However, the fact that the mother speaks to her child in Turkish suggests that the event may have taken place in Turkey.

MetehanTurkeysocial mediavision impairment
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