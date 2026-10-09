A video of a blind cat feeling the rain touches everyone (video)

A cat sitting calmly by the window appears to be watching the rain falling outside. However, it is blind. Even so, it experiences the rainy moments in its own unique way: listening to the gentle sound of the drops, sensing the scent of moisture in the air, and feeling the cool breeze.

The video capturing this scene has caught the attention of millions of people. It reminded many of a simple yet profound truth: sight alone is not enough to feel the beauty of the world.

Sometimes, all it takes to notice the miracles around us is to slow down, listen to the sounds, and feel the present moment with our entire being.