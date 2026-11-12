Woman who tried to board a plane wearing several layers of clothes becomes an internet star (video)

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Woman who tried to board a plane wearing several layers of clothes becomes an internet star (video)

A woman whose luggage exceeded the weight limit at the airport came up with an unusual way to avoid extra fees. Instead of putting the clothes back in her suitcase, she tried to board the plane by wearing several of them at once.

A video circulating on social media shows the woman walking around in multiple layers of clothing. She chose to wear the items from her suitcase to avoid paying for excess baggage.

The passenger's actions sparked humorous discussions among internet users. While some admired her thriftiness, others wrote that it is hard to imagine a more unusual way to bypass airport baggage restrictions.

Thus, the clothes that didn't fit in the suitcase became a "burden" for the passenger herself this time.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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