“He bought a 2-liter Coke”: over $40,000 raised for courier following an act of kindness

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“He bought a 2-liter Coke”: over $40,000 raised for courier following an act of kindness

In Boise, Idaho, USA, 68-year-old Dan Simpson, working as a Domino's courier, sparked a large crowdfunding campaign following a small act of kindness he performed for a customer.

It turned out that on March 27, while delivering an order, Simpson noticed that a two-liter Diet Coke included in the order was out of stock at the restaurant. The courier wanted to call the customer to offer an alternative drink, but there was no answer.

Instead of altering the order, Simpson stopped by a nearby store, bought the drink with his own money, and delivered it to the customer.

The courier's gesture was captured on a home security camera belonging to the customer, Brian Wilson. Wilson later posted the video on TikTok. He explained that both he and his wife have visual impairments, making it difficult for them to go to the store and get the missing item themselves.

After the video went viral on social media, Wilson launched a GoFundMe charity campaign for Dan Simpson. Within the first eight days, more than $40,000 was raised for the courier. Later, the donation amount grew even further, exceeding $100,000.

Thus, a simple act of kindness in delivering a drink to a customer turned into unexpected financial support for 68-year-old courier Dan Simpson, who at the time was planning to retire soon.

Dan SimpsonBoiseGoFundMeTikTok
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