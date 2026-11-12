In Russia, public representatives have proposed changing the contents of New Year gifts intended for children. They suggest removing popular chocolates like Snickers, Mars, Twix, and Bounty from gift boxes and replacing them with domestically produced sweets.

According to the authors of the initiative, this could foster interest and affection for local products among children. They advocate for habituating the younger generation to choose sweets produced in Russia.

It is worth noting that the authors of this initiative previously opposed the sale of pizza in Russian schools.