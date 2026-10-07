Golden naked statue of Trump displayed at the European Parliament

An unusual statue depicting US President Donald Trump has been put on display at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France. The satirical artwork portrays a naked Trump sitting on the shoulders of another person.

Entitled "Orange Plague", the artwork was created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, who is also known for "The Pillar of Shame".

Standing nearly 2.5 meters tall, the statue is said to be plated in 23-karat gold. It depicts Trump holding a long golf club. The artwork is being exhibited in one of the busy areas connecting the two buildings of the European Parliament.

The initiative to display the statue at the European Parliament was put forward by Danish MEP Per Clausen. The exhibition is scheduled to run until October 8.

According to the author, the artwork is political satire and serves as a critical reference to Trump's policies and his attitude toward climate change. Galschiøt stated that he views Trump as one of the obstacles to combating the climate crisis.

Donald Trump has not yet reacted to the statue. The artwork has previously been exhibited at other international events, including the UN climate conference in Brazil.