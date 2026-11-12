Suitcases filled with dollars found in Kazakhstan: heads of two major state companies arrested

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Suitcases filled with dollars found in Kazakhstan: heads of two major state companies arrested

Suitcases containing dollar bills were found near the "Atlant-6" residential complex in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Against the backdrop of this incident, it was revealed that the heads of the country's major state companies — the "Samruk-Kazyna" Sovereign Wealth Fund and the "Qazaqstan Temir Zholy" company — have been arrested.

Videos circulating on social media show large amounts of dollar bills scattered on the ground. According to reports, the money was found near a residential complex located on Kunayev Street in the Yesil district of Astana. Police officers arrived at the scene.

Some reports suggest that the suitcases were thrown from a window of one of the apartments in the building. However, the origin of the money, the exact amount, and who it belongs to remain unclear.

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan stated that on November 11, the Anti-Corruption Service arrested Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of "Samruk-Kazyna", and Yeljas Otinshiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of "Qazaqstan Temir Zholy", along with other individuals. They are suspected of committing corruption-related crimes.

The agency reported that investigative actions are currently underway to determine all circumstances of the case. No further details have been disclosed in order to maintain the secrecy of the investigation.

Earlier, media reports circulated that Otinshiyev was arrested by National Security Committee officers at the "Tanjir" lounge bar in Astana. Some publications, citing sources, wrote that the executives are suspected of attempting to solicit bribes. However, the official agency has not disclosed the specific nature of the suspicion.

The "Samruk-Kazyna" Sovereign Wealth Fund manages Kazakhstan's major state assets in sectors such as oil and gas, transport, energy, and telecommunications. Nurlan Zhakupov had been leading the fund since 2023.

Yeljas Otinshiyev was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of the national company "Qazaqstan Temir Zholy" in July 2026.

So far, it has not been officially confirmed whether the found money and the arrest of the two executives are connected.

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