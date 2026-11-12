Uzbekistan — Russia: Our representatives are leading with a confident score (goal videos)
The highly anticipated friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia is currently underway at the magnificent Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. The match is now in the 2nd half (60th minute), and our representatives are maintaining a confident 2:0 lead over their opponents.
Goals and match scenario
The match began with intense attacks. As early as the 4th minute of the game, Russian defender Viktor Melyokhin scored an own goal, opening the score (1:0).
Immediately after the start of the second half, our representatives intensified their attack. In the 46th minute, following a brilliant pass from Dostonbek Khamdamov, Behruz Karimov extended the lead to 2:0.
Match statistics and details
Data
Score
Uzbekistan 2:0 Russia
Venue
Tashkent, Pakhtakor Stadium
Goal scorers
Viktor Melyokhin (4, own goal), Behruz Karimov (46)
Current time
2nd half, 60th minute
Lineups
Uzbekistan: Vladimir Nazarov, Behruz Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiev, Eldor Shomurodov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Sherzod Esanov, Makhmud Makhamadjonov, Jakhongir Urozov, Mukhammadrasul Abdumajidov.
Russia: Matvey Safonov, Danil Krugovoy, Lechi Sadulaev, Konstantin Tyukavin, Viktor Melyokhin, Yaroslav Gladyshev, Aleksandr Silyanov (Kirill Danilov, 46), Ivan Oblyakov, Ilya Vakhaniya, Matvey Kislyak, Aleksey Batrakov.
Additionally, Akmal Mozgovoy (16) and Ilya Vakhaniya (19), who were active throughout the match, were cautioned by the referee. The game continues, and we will provide detailed reports on new developments and results.
Do you think our representatives will be able to maintain their lead until the end of today's match? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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