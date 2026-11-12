Uzbekistan — Russia: Our representatives are leading with a confident score (goal videos)

The highly anticipated friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia is currently underway at the magnificent Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. The match is now in the 2nd half (60th minute), and our representatives are maintaining a confident 2:0 lead over their opponents.

Goals and match scenario

The match began with intense attacks. As early as the 4th minute of the game, Russian defender Viktor Melyokhin scored an own goal, opening the score (1:0).

Immediately after the start of the second half, our representatives intensified their attack. In the 46th minute, following a brilliant pass from Dostonbek Khamdamov, Behruz Karimov extended the lead to 2:0.