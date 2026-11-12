Incredible comeback: Uzbekistan loses lead in match against Russia

The friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the magnificent Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent turned into a true goal-scoring spectacle filled with unexpected twists. Our representatives, who started the match very well and held the lead, were unable to withstand the opponent's intense pressure in the end, suffering a 2:3 defeat.

Match scenario: Hopes that flared and faded

The match began with the hosts showing great activity. As early as the 4th minute, Russian defender Viktor Melyoxin scored an own goal, opening the scoring (1:0). While the first half ended with that score, as soon as the second half began—in the 46th minute—Behruz Karimov converted a pass from Dostonbek Hamdamov to double the lead (2:0).

However, in the final part of the match, the visitors stepped up their game and completely turned the tide:

70th minute: Substitute Nikolay Komlichenko narrowed the gap (2:1).

75th minute: Komlichenko himself scored a brace, restoring parity (2:2).

79th minute: A goal scored by Aleksey Miranchuk secured a resilient victory for the Russian national team (2:3).

Match statistics and details Data Final score Uzbekistan — Russia 2:3 Venue Tashkent, Pakhtakor Stadium Goalscorers Viktor Melyoxin (4, own goal), Behruz Karimov (46) — Nikolay Komlichenko (70, 75), Aleksey Miranchuk (79) Cautions Akmal Mozgovoy (16), Ilya Vakhaniya (19), Sherzod Esanov (65)

Lineups

Uzbekistan: Vladimir Nazarov, Behruz Karimov (Giyosjon Rizaqulov, 89), Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiyev (Diyor Kholmatov, 62), Eldor Shomurodov (Husayn Norchayev, 80), Dostonbek Hamdamov (Ruslanbek Jiyanov, 62), Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Aziz Amonov, 80), Sherzod Esanov (Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, 89), Mahmud Mahamadjonov (Dilshodbek Murtazayev, 80), Jahongir Orozov, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov.

Russia: Matvey Safonov, Danil Krugovoy (Mingiyan Beveyev, 90+1), Lechi Sadulayev (Aleksey Miranchuk, 66), Konstantin Tyukavin (Nikolay Komlichenko, 66), Viktor Melyoxin, Yaroslav Gladishev (Kirill Glebov, 66), Aleksandr Silyanov (Kirill Danilov, 46), Ivan Oblyakov (Aleksey Mironov, 66), Ilya Vakhaniya (Andrey Langovich, 76), Matvey Kislyak (Danil Glebov, 76), Aleksey Batrakov (Danil Prutsev, 90+1).

Thus, our representatives, who were leading by two goals, lost the opportunity due to errors at the end of the match.

In your opinion, why couldn't our representatives maintain their lead in the second half? Leave your thoughts in the comments!