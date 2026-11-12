Israeli army may purchase up to 1,000 humanoid robots for Gaza tunnels

The Israeli army is in negotiations with the U.S. company Foundation Future Industries to supply up to 1,000 humanoid robots for use in Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. The possibility of involving them in combat missions in the future is also being considered. This was reported by the Financial Times.

The discussion concerns the Phantom MK1 humanoid robots manufactured by the company. Mike LeBlanc, co-founder and president of Foundation Future Industries, stated that the robots can navigate narrow tunnels, detect booby traps, and assist in neutralizing explosive devices.

LeBlanc noted that he met with Israeli military officials in September and inspected Hamas tunnels with one of the company's robots. According to him, negotiations are being held directly with the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army.

So far, no contract has been signed between the parties, and no final decision on the delivery of the robots has been made. In response to a request from the Financial Times, the Israeli army directed journalists to the Ministry of Defense, which declined to comment.

Foundation Future Industries was founded in 2024. The company's headquarters are located in San Francisco. It is developing Phantom robots for industrial and military sectors, including logistics, reconnaissance, and tasks in hazardous areas.

The company's robots were also tested in Ukraine in early 2026. Two Phantom MK1 units were tested for logistics tasks, including transporting cargo and evacuation work in dangerous zones. There is no information about their direct participation in combat operations.

For reference, Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is an investor and chief strategic advisor for Foundation Future Industries. His representative stated that Eric Trump does not participate in the company's day-to-day operations or negotiations regarding government contracts.