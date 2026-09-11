Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)

·148·World
Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)

Vladimir Putin's visit to India began as a major political event. However, a simple gesture by the Russian president after stepping off the plane sparked special interest in Indian media and social networks. He shook the flight attendant's hand and had a brief but sincere interaction. In India, some publications evaluated this moment as a warm and humble gesture.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on September 11. He came to participate in the BRICS summit being held in India and to hold negotiations with the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

However, a simple episode that occurred before the start of official negotiations during Putin's visit caught attention.

Stepped off the plane and turned back

After getting off the plane, Putin turned toward the flight attendant who was watching him.

The Russian president reached out and shook her hand.

This simple act, which lasted a few seconds, later in India began to spread on social networks.

There was no political statement or long speech.

Just a simple gesture.

But it was this very situation that became one of the discussions related to Putin's visit in some Indian media outlets.

«Captured the heart of India»

India's Times Now publication focused on this gesture of Putin.

The publication interpreted this simple gesture as an action by the Russian president that left a warm impression among Indians.

It is reported that on social networks, Putin's handshake with the flight attendant was also assessed as a sincere and humble gesture.

India's ABP News publication also covered that this moment was discussed on social networks.

Thus, one of the first moments of the major political visit consisted not of official negotiations, but of a simple human interaction.

Why did Putin come to India?

Putin's visit to India is not just a simple diplomatic trip.

The Russian president is participating in the BRICS summit being held in New Delhi from September 11–13. His bilateral negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also on the agenda.

Cooperation in trade, energy, defense, and other strategic sectors is being discussed during the negotiations. According to Reuters, oil trade also plays an important role in Russia-India relations.

The BRICS summit has even broader political significance.

The 2026 meeting is being held in a context where international relations are becoming complex, Russia-West relations remain tense, and India is trying to balance its relations with Russia, China, and Western countries simultaneously.

A small gesture against the backdrop of big politics

At a time when major political and economic issues are being discussed around Putin's visit to India, the fact that this short episode at the airport went viral showed something else.

In today's information environment, the most widely shared part of a major political event is not always an official statement.

Sometimes a simple gesture lasting a few seconds can catch the attention of millions of people.

Putin's handshake with the flight attendant was one such moment.

Putin in the spotlight even before the summit starts

The Russian president's visit to India has already gained great political significance.

He held negotiations with Narendra Modi, is participating in meetings within the framework of BRICS, and is taking part in discussions on the next stage of Moscow-New Delhi relations.

But Putin's first viral moment in India was related to something else.

He got off the plane, turned back, and shook the flight attendant's hand.

A simple action.

A short moment.

But it was this very gesture that was discussed separately in Indian media, becoming one of the notable episodes in covering the Russian president's visit.

Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiБРИКС саммитиПутиннинг бортпроводница билан қўл бериши
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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