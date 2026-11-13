Why did the US Secretary of Defense award a medal to the soldier who reprimanded him for breaking the rules?

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Why did the US Secretary of Defense award a medal to the soldier who reprimanded him for breaking the rules?

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the soldier who reprimanded him and his associates at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The news has sparked significant interest among the public and on social media.

The cause of the conflict

The incident occurred on November 11, following a ceremony held at Arlington Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.

It turned out that Pete Hegseth, his wife, and his aides were laughing and talking loudly while taking photos in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was in violation of the rules of the sacred site.

At that moment, the soldier serving as a sentry, Thomas Iglesias, performed a post-stop and shouted at them:

"All visitors are required to maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!" he reprimanded them loudly.

Unexpected award at the Pentagon

A day later, on November 12, Pete Hegseth invited Iglesias and his unit to the Pentagon and awarded him a medal for his high level of service and dedication to standards.

The Secretary of Defense left the following comment on his social media page:

  • "Love our troops. Love our standards. Well done, Specialist!"

Pentagon officials, for their part, stated that the soldier's demand was correct and that he had strictly upheld military discipline and the sanctity of the tomb.

Participants and stages of the event

Details

Date

November 11–12

Location

Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon

Key figures

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and soldier Thomas Iglesias

Award given

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Do you think high-ranking officials should strictly follow all general rules just like ordinary citizens? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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