Why did the US Secretary of Defense award a medal to the soldier who reprimanded him for breaking the rules?

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth presented the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the soldier who reprimanded him and his associates at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The news has sparked significant interest among the public and on social media.

The cause of the conflict

The incident occurred on November 11, following a ceremony held at Arlington Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.

It turned out that Pete Hegseth, his wife, and his aides were laughing and talking loudly while taking photos in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was in violation of the rules of the sacred site.

At that moment, the soldier serving as a sentry, Thomas Iglesias, performed a post-stop and shouted at them: