Prison and a heavy fine: How much did the altercation with Merab Dvalishvili cost Usman Nurmagomedov?

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Prison and a heavy fine: How much did the altercation with Merab Dvalishvili cost Usman Nurmagomedov?

The sequence of events that shook the MMA world. Famous fighter Usman Nurmagomedov has been severely punished due to a public brawl in Abu Dhabi with UFC star Merab Dvalishvili. According to official reports, the court sentenced him to six months in prison and a fine of $81,000.

Details of the brawl and the court ruling

As a reminder, some time ago, a disagreement occurred between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, which escalated into a mass brawl. In video footage from the scene, it is possible to see the fighters and their associates attacking each other, with the situation becoming extremely tense. Following the investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies and the court proceedings, Usman Nurmagomedov, who was found guilty, received the aforementioned strict penalty.

Fines for the parties and the intervention of the RAF organization

According to the verdict, Nurmagomedov is not the only one who was punished. Merab Dvalishvili and his friend, who also participated in the brawl, were each fined $13,000. However, the prominent American fighting organization, RAF (Rumble Association Federation), announced that it would cover these financial costs. This situation has sparked various discussions within the MMA community.

Participants of the combat incident

Measures taken and fines

Usman Nurmagomedov

Sentenced to six months in prison, $81,000 fine

Merab Dvalishvili

$13,000 fine (payer: RAF)

Dvalishvili's friend

$13,000 fine (payer: RAF)

There is no doubt that this incident will have a serious impact on the fighters' reputations and careers. In particular, for Usman Nurmagomedov, a six-month prison sentence means a major hiatus in his sports career.

In your opinion, how appropriate is it for MMA fighters to be held accountable before the law for such actions outside the octagon? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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