Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Emmanuel Macron: Strategic partnership at a new stage

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Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Emmanuel Macron: Strategic partnership at a new stage

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Mirziyoyeva announced this via her official Telegram channel.

The high-level dialogue held at the Élysée Palace by the official representative of Uzbekistan testifies to the high level of political and economic relations between the two countries.

According to the report, during the conversation, Saida Mirziyoyeva conveyed the sincere greetings of Uzbekistan's leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the French President.

Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Emmanuel Macron: Strategic partnership at a new stage

During the meeting, issues of large-scale strategic cooperation between the two countries were discussed in detail. The parties reviewed prospects for cooperation in a wide range of areas, including defense, security, cyber technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as major economic and humanitarian projects.

The photographs capture the luxurious interior of the Élysée Palace, and one can see the cordial atmosphere prevailing during the negotiations held in a hall decorated with gold ornaments and massive chandeliers.

Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Emmanuel Macron: Strategic partnership at a new stage

Also visible are shots of the illuminated night view of the Élysée Palace and the honor guard lined up on the ceremonial red-carpeted staircase, which confirms the official and high status of the visit.

This meeting is further evidence of the consistent development of friendly and mutually beneficial strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and France.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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