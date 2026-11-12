A new defense strategy in Europe: Where is NATO mobilizing its military resources?

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A new defense strategy in Europe: Where is NATO mobilizing its military resources?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has launched the most extensive and fundamental military planning reform in the last two decades. As reported by Politico, citing reliable sources within the alliance, the new system and strategy are aimed entirely at directly deterring and decisively repelling any potential aggression by Russia in Europe.

Abandoning the old concept and a new defense direction

It is reported that the alliance is officially abandoning the concept it has followed for many years. That old concept envisioned deploying military forces to various points around the world simultaneously for missions to resolve local crises that might arise in different regions of the globe.

Now, this approach is being changed, and all available military resources, advanced technical equipment, and strategic planning efforts are being mobilized directly for the purpose of defending the European continent.

Parameters of NATO's new military reform

Key details and changes

Source of information

Politico (citing sources within the alliance)

Main goal of the reform

Deterring potential aggression by Russia in Europe

Previous approach

Distributing forces for local crisis missions in various regions

New strategic approach

Mobilizing all military resources and equipment fully for the defense of the European continent

“Against the backdrop of the largest military-political changes in recent decades, the alliance is focusing its forces on a single center — ensuring security in Europe.”

A new stage in the global security architecture

Experts believe that such a drastic step by NATO and the adaptation of military potential to a single scenario — a major confrontation on European territory — will have a serious impact on the balance of power and geopolitical processes in the international arena. All headquarters and military units are being re-equipped and brought to a state of high readiness based on these new requirements.

In your opinion, how will the mobilization of all NATO military resources for European defense affect regional security and global stability? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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