NASA Begins Assembly of Super Heavy SLS Rocket for Moon Mission

·21·Technology
NASA Begins Assembly of Super Heavy SLS Rocket for Moon Mission

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is actively continuing the installation of two solid rocket boosters for the SLS super heavy rocket, intended for the next lunar program, at the assembly building of the Kennedy Space Center. As reported by Ixbt.com, this major technological process is one of the key steps in humanity's return to Earth's satellite, ensuring the success of future space flights. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to specialists, the height of each booster being assembled is equivalent to a 17-story building. Each weighs nearly 726 tons and is capable of generating a massive thrust of up to 1633 tons during launch. The segments of these massive elements were specially delivered from Utah this summer.

Significance of the Rocket Construction

These boosters play a decisive role in space exploration. Specifically, during the initial seconds of the rocket's ascent into space, they provide more than 75 percent of the total SLS thrust. Once all technical stages are completed, these powerful units will be integrated with the remaining parts of the launch vehicle.

The completed massive system is intended to launch the Orion spacecraft into space as part of the next lunar program implemented by NASA. It is worth noting that the plans for this large-scale Artemis program have recently undergone significant changes and are being implemented in stages.

Changes in the Artemis Program

According to new plans, the Artemis III mission has now been converted into a test flight conducted in Earth's orbit. NASA experts plan to test the approach and docking processes of the Orion spacecraft, as well as its life support systems, in conjunction with commercially operated landing vehicles.

Practical data obtained during these tests will serve as a solid foundation for performing more complex tasks in the future. In particular, the accumulated experience will serve as a key factor in preparing for the Artemis IV mission.

In accordance with the planned timelines, astronauts are scheduled to set foot on the lunar surface as part of Artemis IV in 2028. The ongoing engineering work and technical tests are aimed at successfully launching a new era of human space exploration.

NASASLS RocketArtemis ProgramMoon MissionSpace Technology
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