Manzura talks about her love: did the age gap hinder their happiness?

Said Khodjayev says he was born in 1998 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, and grew up there. He first met Manzura when the singer visited Kazakhstan.

— I welcomed Manzura and accompanied her to the places she needed to go. One day, while we were in the car, my mother suggested we get married. This took both of us by surprise, as such a thought had never crossed our minds. Later, I went to Tashkent to get the consent of Manzura's sister. We talked, I was asked several questions, and in the end, they gave us their blessing and wished us happiness, — says Said Khodjayev.

He notes that even before getting to know Manzura closely, he knew that such an artist existed in their lineage.

— I grew up listening to Manzura's songs. At the age of 10, I would fall asleep listening to her tracks. I don't hide the fact that there is a 20-year age gap between us, and I am never ashamed of it. I am proud to have such a wife. Many artists are arrogant, but I have not noticed this trait in Manzura, — he says.

According to Manzura, her mother's greatest wish was to see her married and with children.

— My husband and I are from the same lineage — the Ishan dynasty. My father was from Shymkent. If he could see my happiness today, he would be very happy that his daughter became a bride in her own homeland. I grew up in those mountains. Interestingly, 20 years later, my husband also grew up in those same mountains, just among other relatives.

Recalling childhood memories, she said she knew her husband's older siblings well.

— I have seen them; I even held them in my arms when they were children. At that time, Said-aka hadn't even been born yet, — says the singer.

«I don't pay attention to critical comments»

Responding to discussions on social media, Said Khodjayev emphasized that various opinions do not affect his mental state.

— After the news about us came out, I didn't pay any attention to what people were saying. Getting nervous or worried about trivial things is not in my nature. For me, time is the most precious gift. I don't want to spend it on such things. I have more important goals in my life, — he says.

«Everyone accepted the age issue naturally»

In Manzura's opinion, a woman wants to see spiritual strength and determination in her husband.

— No matter how strong a woman is, she wants someone even more strong-willed than herself. If a person is weak, their opinion may not carry weight. I saw exactly this strength in Said-aka. A man should be several steps ahead not in material terms, but in character and disposition.

The singer also did not hide that she initially hesitated because of the age gap.

— My husband is much younger than me. That's why I thought a younger girl would be more suitable for him. I told him this myself. But both my husband and my mother-in-law said they accepted this situation as completely natural from a psychological point of view, — says Manzura.

For information, the singer Manzura turned 48 on February 21 of this year.

«We dream of our children running around the house»

The couple says that for them, the happiest moments are when they sit together and talk over tea.

— At such moments, we wish for our children to be playing and their happy voices to be echoing in the house. Manzura makes very delicious gampan. She is also good at other dishes. She does not let any issue escalate into a conflict; she knows her place well. To this day, there have been no 'I am older, you are younger' type of arguments, and there never will be, — says Said Khodjayev.

«She will no longer sing duets with male singers»

During the interview, Said Khodjayev also touched upon Manzura's creative activities.

— Now Manzura will not perform duets with male singers. I mostly communicate with people who need to discuss art-related matters. I am trying to limit direct contact with men, — he said.

«Why was there no wedding party?»

Manzura also explained the reason why a big wedding was not held.

— We didn't have a wedding party. My husband was in favor of a wedding, but I am not. You can wear a bridal gown at any time. For me, the greatest happiness is not the dress, but living peacefully and harmoniously with my husband, — said the singer.