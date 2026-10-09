CIS summit kicks off in Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed by Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived at the "Avaza" National Tourist Zone on the Caspian coast of Turkmenistan to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

At the main venue of the summit, the Head of our state was warmly and respectfully welcomed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Agenda of the negotiations: Narrow and expanded formats

At this high-level meeting, it is planned to consider important areas of multilateral partnership between the Commonwealth countries:

Dialogue in a narrow format: During the meeting in a narrow format, the heads of state will thoroughly discuss issues of regional security, the global geopolitical situation, and the further strengthening of political dialogue within the organization;

Expanded meeting: Comprehensive negotiations with the participation of official delegations will prioritize issues of trade and economic relations, industrial cooperation, the development of transport and transit corridors, and the deepening of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Package of documents expected to be signed

Following the summit, a number of important decisions aimed at taking the activities of the Commonwealth to a new level are expected to be adopted:

Strengthening the legal framework: Multilateral agreements aimed at economic integration and the simplification of customs and cross-border procedures will be approved;

New initiatives: Support is envisaged for practical initiatives put forward by Uzbekistan on e-commerce, innovations, and the integration of transport and logistics infrastructure in the CIS region.

This summit, which started at the "Avaza" complex, is assessed as another important political event on the path to further expanding mutual trust and practical cooperation in the Central Asia and CIS space.