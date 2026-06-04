Usman Nurmagomedov Reveals PFL Contract Details

Exciting news has arrived for true fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) and those awaiting intense clashes. Undefeated PFL lightweight champion and talented fighter Usman Nurmagomedov has spoken openly for the first time about the terms of his current agreement with the promotion and his future plans.

In an interview with the world-renowned sports portal 'MMA Junkie', the Russian champion discussed his relationship with the organization and the next important steps in his career.

Only one fight left on the current contract!

Usman Nurmagomedov did not hide the fact that he has gained significant experience in these organizations over the past period and is now on the verge of becoming a free agent. The athlete's contractual situation looks as follows:

Path so far: Usman has already managed to hold a total of 12 successful fights under the banners of 'Bellator' and 'PFL'.

Current status: So far, the athlete has not officially signed a new long-term deal with the organization.

Final bout: According to the existing employment contract, Usman has only one mandatory fight left. In it, the Russian fighter will face a dangerous American opponent, Archie Colgan.

'We could stay if they offer good money'

The Russian champion expressed gratitude to the organization he competes for and stated his readiness to continue the partnership if financial terms satisfy both parties. At the same time, he announced that he has entrusted his future destiny to his experienced manager.

'Our relationship with the PFL team is very sincere and high-level. I enjoy fighting in this promotion and have no objections to staying here. However, time will tell what happens at the next stage. My manager is handling these matters. I believe Ali Abdel-Aziz will resolve everything in the most optimal way. If we are offered a financially much more beneficial and good deal, staying in this organization would be completely natural,' Nurmagomedov clarified regarding the situation.

When is the super clash in New York?

It is worth noting that very little time remains until Usman Nurmagomedov's final and most crucial fight under his current contract. This central matchup between Usman Nurmagomedov and Archie Colgan, expected to be extremely intense and uncompromising, is scheduled for this year on July 31 in New York (USA) . Currently, the champion is preparing seriously for this bout.

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