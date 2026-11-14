Diyora Keldiyorova wins bronze medal at Zagreb Grand Prix

Diyora Keldiyorova, a member of the Uzbekistan national judo team and Paris 2024 Olympic champion, has achieved another high result at the prestigious Zagreb Grand Prix currently taking place in Croatia.

Intense bouts and the path to the semifinals

Competing in the -52 kg weight category, our skilled athlete demonstrated excellent preparation and strong willpower throughout the tournament. She successfully defeated her opponents in the initial stages to reach the semifinals.

However, in a tense and uncompromising match for a spot in the final, she was defeated by her Hungarian opponent.