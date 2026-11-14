Diyora Keldiyorova wins bronze medal at Zagreb Grand Prix
Diyora Keldiyorova, a member of the Uzbekistan national judo team and Paris 2024 Olympic champion, has achieved another high result at the prestigious Zagreb Grand Prix currently taking place in Croatia.
Intense bouts and the path to the semifinals
Competing in the -52 kg weight category, our skilled athlete demonstrated excellent preparation and strong willpower throughout the tournament. She successfully defeated her opponents in the initial stages to reach the semifinals.
However, in a tense and uncompromising match for a spot in the final, she was defeated by her Hungarian opponent.
Tournament stages
Results and details
Weight category
-52 kg (women's)
Tournament name
Zagreb Grand Prix (Croatia)
Main result
Bronze medal (third place)
Decisive match
Victory over the representative of France
A confident victory over the French opponent
Despite losing the chance to compete for the gold medal, Diyora Keldiyorova did not lose her spirit. In the decisive match for the bronze medal, she stepped onto the tatami against a representative of France. During the intense fight, the Olympic champion showcased her skills, defeated her opponent, and secured third place in the competition.
Thus, Diyora Keldiyorova concluded the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia with a prestigious bronze medal, adding another valuable medal to the tally of the Uzbekistan sports delegation.
In your opinion, what are Diyora Keldiyorova's prospects in future international competitions, and what other heights can she conquer? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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