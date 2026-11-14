Singer Malika Ravshanova gives an unexpected and expensive surprise to her eldest daughter! (video)

A video has circulated on social media showing Odina standing next to her new car and expressing her gratitude to her parents. She also shared these joyful moments on her own page with a caption.

Singer Malika Ravshanova has captured the attention of her fans with a joyful event in her family. The artist gifted a new car to her eldest daughter, Odina Hamidova.

"Alhamdulillah, today, thanks to my parents, God has helped me reach another one of my dreams. It was a completely unexpected surprise. Mom, Dad, thank you! Girls, make wishes from the bottom of your heart and pray — God will grant them. I always used to see girls receiving cars as gifts from their parents and would sincerely admire them, asking God for the same. My Lord has granted this to me as well," wrote Odina.

She emphasized that this gift was an unexpected surprise. Odina's joy and sincere gratitude toward her parents have also caught the attention of social media users. Followers are congratulating the mother and daughter and sending them their best wishes.