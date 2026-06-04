Usman Nurmagomedov Discusses Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje Fight

Exciting and controversial news has arrived for true MMA fans and those anticipating intense clashes. PFL lightweight champion and undefeated fighter Usman Nurmagomedov shared his analytical thoughts on one of the most anticipated matchups: the upcoming bout between reigning UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria and American veteran highlight reel Justin Gaethje.

Why does Nurmagomedov rate Gaethje's chances so highly?

In an exclusive interview with the renowned MMA Junkie, the Russian champion explained in detail why he believes the American fighter will have the upper hand. In his view, defeating Topuria does not require any supernatural game plan:

"In my personal opinion, Justin Gaethje will emerge victorious in this contest. The reason is that stepping into the octagon against Topuria doesn't require unique skills or unusual tactics. It is simply enough to wrestle well on the mat, relentlessly target his legs with low kicks, and maintain constant activity throughout the fight," said Usman Nurmagomedov.

"Topuria will tire after a few rounds"

Usman Nurmagomedov also highlighted weaknesses in Ilia Topuria's fighting style. He noted that Ilia primarily prefers to deliver powerful, heavy strikes while standing. However, this tactic could backfire in prolonged fights:

Fighter's Strength Weakness (According to Usman) Ilia Topuria — Delivers powerful strikes on the feet. Tires quickly after several rounds of intense pressure and stops throwing heavy combinations.

To prove his point, Nurmagomedov cited the reigning champion's early career: "I watched Ilia's debut fight closely. Back then, his opponent took him down and exhausted him. Although Topuria eventually won by decision, he failed to secure an early knockout."

When and where will this historic matchup take place?

It is worth noting that this highly anticipated and uncompromising super fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, which is the center of attention for MMA fans worldwide, will take place on June 15 at the White House . Currently, both fighters are intensely preparing for one of the most important bouts of their careers.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest breaking news from the octagon, title fights, and statements from your favorite athletes!