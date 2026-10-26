“Red lines”: What does Ukraine demand from Russia and what will it not agree to?

In an interview with the TSN TV channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's official position and key non-negotiable “red lines” ahead of peace talks expected to resume in November.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine will under no circumstances agree to a status of neutrality and will not allow any restrictions on the size or capabilities of its national army. He also openly stated that the most sensitive issue—territories—can only be discussed at the level of the Russian president.

Kyiv's “red lines”: Neutral status and army restrictions are unacceptable

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that they share a common position with the US regarding the upcoming talks:

Firm rejection of neutrality: “We cannot and should not talk about the neutrality of our state. Our view on this matter is, generally speaking, identical to the American side's,” Zelenskyy said;

Rejection of army restrictions: The president stressed that reducing the ranks or weaponry of the Ukrainian armed forces would not add security to anyone, emphasizing that this demand is unacceptable;

Agreements with Washington: He stated that he cannot disclose all details yet, in accordance with the agreements reached with the US administration, while keeping the specific clauses reflected in the documents confidential.

Territorial exchanges and November demands: Dialogue only with Putin

Kyiv's clear demands regarding peace terms and potential agreements have been outlined:

High-level discussion: Zelenskyy expressed readiness to discuss complex and sensitive issues related to territorial exchanges personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, rather than other diplomats;

Energy and shipping condition: At the November negotiating table, Kyiv will primarily demand that Russia halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure;

Security of sea routes: At the same time, the complete cessation of any attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea is being put on the agenda as one of Kyiv's main conditions.

Diplomatic meetings scheduled for November are expected to become a complex and decisive test against the backdrop of these sharp demands.