«I will give $5,000 to every citizen»: Trump makes an unbelievable pre-election promise

Ahead of the upcoming crucial midterm elections on the U.S. political scene, Donald Trump has made an unprecedented statement that has shocked the entire world! The head of the White House promised to distribute $5,000 to the account of every adult citizen in the country if Republicans achieve a majority in both chambers of Congress.

At the same time, he sharply criticized his political opponents—the Democrats—revealing that if they come to power, they are preparing to initiate his impeachment. So, what lies behind Trump's sensational proposal, and what kind of historic choice awaits Americans?

The $5,000 reward and the «socialism» accusation

Donald Trump drastically expanded the boundaries of political struggle in his speech:

Payment to every adult citizen: The president stated that if Republicans win the elections to the House of Representatives and the Senate, he will provide $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen;

«Path to communism»: Trump openly accused Democrats of striving toward communism and socialism, calling them «the worst people I have ever seen»;

Impeachment threat: He warned that if Democrats prevail in this election, they will immediately begin efforts to remove him from the presidency, i.e., impeach him;

A stark choice for voters: The U.S. population essentially faces two distinct choices: get 5 thousand dollars or put an end to Trump's administration.

Trump's sensational words

«If Republicans win the House and Senate elections, I will give $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen. They (the Democrats) are heading toward communism. They miss socialism. The worst people I have ever seen are in power. If Democrats win the midterm elections, they will try to impeach me».

This sharp address demonstrates just how dramatic and uncompromising the election campaign will be.

U.S. midterm elections and Trump's proposal (Table)

Criterion / Event Key Details Election Date Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Election Type U.S. Congress midterm elections (midterm elections) Trump's Main Promise Giving $5,000 to every adult citizen Main Condition Republican victory in the House of Representatives and Senate Potential Risk If Democrats win, the impeachment process against Trump will begin

This political battle on November 3 is expected to completely decide not only the fate of the U.S. Congress, but also the future of the Trump administration.

In your opinion, will Trump's promise to distribute $5,000 to every citizen be enough to win over voters, or will Americans prefer to remove him from the political scene?

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