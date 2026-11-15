Why do sea otters hold hands while sleeping?

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Why do sea otters hold hands while sleeping?

One of the most interesting habits of sea otters is holding each other's paws while sleeping on the water's surface. Although this scene looks very cute, there is an important reason behind it.

The fact is that otters resting on the water surface hold paws to avoid drifting away from each other due to the current. In this way, they try to stay in one place while sleeping.

In some cases, sea otters also sleep wrapped in seaweed. This also helps prevent them from drifting away with the current.

These animals have another surprising feature. Unlike many other marine mammals, sea otters do not have a thick layer of subcutaneous fat. Therefore, they rely on their very thick and dense fur to keep their bodies warm in cold water.

Interestingly, sea otter fur is considered one of the densest in the animal kingdom. Their fur plays a vital role in maintaining body temperature in cold water.

That is why sea otters holding hands while sleeping is not just a cute habit, but one of the interesting adaptations that help them survive in nature.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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