Why is a diver injecting a starfish?

Many people who see videos of a diver injecting a starfish on the seabed think they are treating it. In reality, the situation is quite different.

Common starfish play an important role in the marine ecosystem. They feed on mollusks, sea urchins, and other small sea creatures, keeping their numbers in natural balance. Interestingly, starfish have neither a brain nor blood. Seawater circulates through their bodies, and their movements and other vital processes are controlled by nerve clusters.

Experts point out another important aspect: if you encounter a starfish, it is recommended not to touch it with your hands. When removed from the water, it loses the ability to breathe and can be damaged in a short time.

However, the animal in the video is not a common starfish. It is a predatory species with poisonous spines called the "Crown-of-thorns starfish." This starfish feeds on coral reefs. If its population increases sharply, it can cause serious damage to large coral reefs in a short time.

For this reason, divers use a special method to control them. They inject a vinegar solution specifically into this type of starfish.

The reason for this is simple: vinegar quickly kills the Crown-of-thorns starfish, but causes almost no harm to the surrounding coral reefs and other marine life. Furthermore, this method is considered inexpensive, relatively environmentally friendly, and effective in practice.