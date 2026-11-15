Cause of major disruption in US aviation system revealed

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Cause of major disruption in US aviation system revealed

The nearly five-hour disruption in the US aviation system, which led to the delay or cancellation of over 20,000 flights, may have been caused by a router installed by government contractor L3Harris. Preliminary information suggests the new device sent an excessive number of connection requests to other routers, overloading the communication system, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred on November 13. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was forced to temporarily halt flights nationwide for safety reasons. The issue was observed at 17 of the country's 22 air traffic control centers.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that L3Harris was conducting planned maintenance to replace old copper wire communication lines with a fiber-optic system. The problems may be linked to routers installed at facilities in Arkansas and Texas.

Duffy explained that the new routers sent over 1,000 connection requests to other devices every 4–5 seconds. As a result, instability occurred in the exchange of data regarding aircraft and radar at FAA centers.

It has not yet been determined whether the malfunction was due to a defect in the routers themselves or an error during installation and maintenance. Duffy stated that investigations into the causes of the incident are ongoing in cooperation with company representatives.

L3Harris stated that it is taking the incident seriously and is assisting the FAA in the investigation. The company has completed over 70 percent of the planned work to transition the old copper wire communication system to a fiber-optic network.

It is reported that the routers scheduled for replacement had been in use for nearly 25 years. They were originally slated for an upgrade as early as 2006. The US Federal Aviation Administration spends nearly $1 billion annually to maintain outdated communication systems.

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