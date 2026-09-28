Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)

A fierce storm and sharply adverse weather sweeping across the US East Coast have caused severe disruptions to infrastructure. According to ABC7 New York, tens of thousands of households were left without electricity as a result of the natural disaster, while strong winds and heavy rain caused widespread destruction. A tragic incident was recorded in New York City, where a 56-year-old employee of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) died while performing official duties.

The storm also paralyzed the transportation network: on Sunday, over 700 flights were delayed or canceled at major airports across the country. Footage circulated on social media showed fallen trees, flooding, and downed utility poles in the streets of New Jersey, while emergency services are operating on a fully heightened alert mode.

"A deceased employee, over 700 canceled flights, and darkness": 5 key points of the storm

The most important official facts regarding the severe storm in the US and its consequences:

Tragedy involving human loss: A 56-year-old employee of the New York City Housing Authority died during the storm;

Tens of thousands of homes left without power: Strong winds knocked out transformers and power transmission lines, plunging residents into darkness;

Over 700 flights suspended: Due to poor visibility and hazards, flights were delayed at major aviation hubs on Sunday;

Devastation in New Jersey: As one of the hardest-hit states, New Jersey experienced flooded roads and heavy infrastructure damage;

Mobilization of emergency services: Utility and rescue units are working tirelessly to restore networks and clear hazardous areas.

Scale of the storm on the US East Coast and indicators of damage

Classification of incidents recorded by official agencies and media as a result of the natural disaster:

Consequences and areas of damage Officially recorded indicators and incidents Scope and epicenter of the incident Eastern region of the US (New York, New Jersey, and surrounding areas) Human casualties 1 employee died (New York City Housing Authority worker, 56 years old) Energy system crisis Tens of thousands of consumers and residences disconnected from the grid Aviation and transport collapse Over 700 flights delayed or completely canceled Streets and urban infrastructure Fallen trees, floods, and traffic restrictions on roads Rescue measures Round-the-clock work by rapid restoration teams and emergency brigades

Safety and meteorological expertise: Why did this storm paralyze infrastructure so quickly?

Conclusions from meteorologists, emergency response specialists, and infrastructure experts:

"Intense pressure and outdated overhead lines": Many power transmission lines in the New York and New Jersey areas are located outdoors, and falling trees led to immediate wire snapping; thousands of people being left without lights within a few hours demonstrated the vulnerability of the grids to storms;

Aviation safety protocols: A sharp increase in wind speed and a drop in visibility forced the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend flights en masse; the delay of over 700 flights disrupted the logistics chain nationwide;

Climate change and severe testing: The frequent recurrence of such aggressively destructive cyclones during the autumn season on the US East Coast requires urban utility services and housing authority staff to review safety measures.

In your opinion, is the rapid failure of power grids and flights during natural disasters in developed countries like the US an infrastructure problem, or is any technology helpless in the face of nature? Do you think moving power transmission lines underground can completely put an end to such collapses? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the details of the disaster in the US with everyone!