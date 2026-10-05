Tragedy Averted in Israel: Plot That Shook Security Services Exposed

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Tragedy Averted in Israel: Plot That Shook Security Services Exposed

Israeli media have published horrifying details that have sparked a major uproar and deep concern within the Middle East region and international aviation security circles. According urgent information provided by Smadar Peri, a well-known analyst and journalist for the popular Ynet news portal, a pilot from "Flydubai", one of the UAE's leading airlines, intended to carry out a large-scale terrorist attack in the city of Tel Aviv.

The report states that the pilot planned to steer his passenger aircraft toward the "Azrieli" shopping and business center towers — a massive skyscraper complex that serves as a symbol of the city — thereby repeating the horrific disaster of September 11, 2001, in the United States.

Target: The "Azrieli" Towers and Thousands of Civilians

Standing tall along Tel Aviv's central transport artery, the three famous skyscrapers of the "Azrieli" complex — circular, triangular, and square in shape — are visited by tens of thousands of people every day, making them the country's busiest financial and commercial hub.

According to the investigation data disclosed by journalist Smadar Peri:

  • The pilot aimed to put the plan into action while the aircraft was preparing to land at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv or while passing through Israeli airspace;

  • The choice of the "Azrieli" complex as a target indicates an intention to cause the largest casualties and destruction in the region's history;

  • This potential disaster was averted as a result of successful security measures and the swift vigilance of special services.

A New Signal for International Aviation Security

This incident has sharply brought to the agenda issues concerning regular flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the employee vetting and psychological monitoring systems in global airlines:

  • Response of Special Services: Israeli security structures are expected to review control algorithms for all foreign aircraft entering the country's airspace;

  • Aviation Standards: A demand is emerging to further strengthen control measures globally regarding the psychological state, beliefs, and affiliations of pilots operating international flights.

Although the "Flydubai" airline and official agencies have not yet provided detailed comments regarding the journalistic investigation, this report published on the pages of Ynet has already become one of the most discussed events in the worlds of international diplomacy and aviation.

FlydubaiAzrieliTel AvivYnet
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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